PTI founder’s medical report obtained by ARY News

ISLAMABAD: A medical report on the eye condition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, has been obtained by ARY News, detailing findings of a medical board examination conducted on February 15, 2026.

According to the report, the medical board assessed Imran Khan during a visit to Adiala Jail and later briefed party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Raja Nasir Abbas at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) between 9:00pm and 10:20pm the same day.

Imran Khan’s personal physicians, Dr. Asim Yusuf and Dr. Khurram Mirza, were also briefed by phone for over 25 minutes. Both the leaders and doctors expressed satisfaction and confidence in the treatment plan.

The report was compiled by Prof Nadeem Qureshi, head of retina at Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, and signed by Professor Arif Khan, head of ophthalmology at PIMS.

Medical findings showed unaided visual acuity of 6/24 (partial) in the right eye and 6/9 in the left, improving to 6/9 and 6/6, respectively with corrective lenses. Slit-lamp examination found the anterior segments and corneas clear in both eyes. The vitreous was clear with mild haze and minor internal spots observed.

Doctors noted redness and dilated vessels in the right eye of PTI founder Imran Khan with four to five cotton-wool spots, while the left eye’s vision remained normal. Swelling in the affected eye has begun to subside, and vision has improved from 6/36 to 6/9 (partial), which was described as encouraging.

The report recommends continued use of prescribed eye drops, including Nevanac, Cosopt and Systane Ultra and continuation of ongoing treatment.

A second anti-VEGF injection may be administered to PTI founder if required, while further advanced tests, including OCT angiography, have been advised upon completion of therapy.

PTI founder’s one eye has 70% vision

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar on Monday said that the PTI founder’s vision of one eye has been 70 per cent with eyeglasses.

Talking here, the law minister said that the Imran Khan’s other eye has healthy 6/6 vision. “There is nothing to worry about,” Tarar said.

He said that the medical team has briefed opposition leaders and personal doctors of the PTI founder about his health.