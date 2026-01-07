PTI founder meets wife Bushra Bibi in Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan met his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala Jail on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to jail sources, the Adiala Jail administration arranged the meeting between the incarcerated PTI founder and his spouse in accordance with jail regulations.

The meeting held in the jail’s conference room and lasted approximately 45 minutes, sources said. Jail officials added that such meetings are conducted as per the jail manual, noting that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had also met last week for a similar duration.

Notably, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer, Salman Kharal, had visited the jail on Tuesday—the designated day for the meeting—carrying blankets, warm clothing, dry fruits and dates. However, he was not allowed to meet with Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that the government is ready for political dialogue with the opposition.

He said on Wednesday that the prime minister has extended invitation for talks to the opposition thrice. “Now it is up to the opposition whether they come to the dialogue or not”.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI’s founder has been in search of another May-9.

He said the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is running here and there for this objective. “People will reject their strike call,” adviser said.

“We will lead the operation against terrorism to success,” he said. “If provincial government created obstacles, then the chances of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could increase,” Adviser to the PM said.