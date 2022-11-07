Imran Khan meets with deceased PTI worker Faisal’s family

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan on Monday met with the family of the deceased PTI worker Faisal’s family, who had reportedly died after falling from the Ravi Bridge during their long march on May 25, ARY News reported.

PTI leaders claimed that police had pushed the PTI worker Faisal from the bridge, causing his death.

According to details, PTI Chief Imran Khan met with the family of the deceased worker, ordering PTI’s lawyer’s team to lodge an FIR, pursue the matter and present a report of the proceeding.

PTI worker Faisal Abbas Chaudhry fell from a bridge near Batti Chowk Lahore and was reported dead.

PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood claimed that the police pushed him from the bridge and that PM and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah are responsible for his death. The whole nation is cursing them right now, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Jamshed said that the responsibility for Faisal’s death is on Rana Sanaullah.

