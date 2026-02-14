PTI founder moves IHC seeking bail and suspension of sentence on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has filed four applications in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking bail and suspension of his sentence on medical grounds in the Toshakhana-II and the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust cases.

In his applications, the PTI founder stated that he has been subjected to political victimisation.

He submitted that he was recently transferred from Central Jail Adiyala, Rawalpindi, to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad for treatment of an ailment affecting his right eye.

Imran Khan cited the report submitted by the Friend of the Court (Amicus Curiae)- appointed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan – stating that he experienced progressive loss of vision in his right eye after October 2025, ultimately resulting in near-total vision loss.

According to the petition, the report further stated that a specialist, Dr. Muhammad Arif of PIMS, diagnosed severe damage to the petitioner’s right eye caused by a blood clot. Despite receiving medical treatment, he has retained only 15 percent vision in the affected eye.

In his plea, Imran Khan stated that the accompanying criminal appeal raises substantial and arguable questions of law, with no likelihood of an immediate hearing. Under these circumstances, and to prevent a miscarriage of justice, he has sought suspension of his sentence on several grounds.

He argued that such serious medical complications cannot be adequately treated within jail premises, particularly considering his advanced age of 73.

He further contended that the existence of a serious medical condition or advanced age constitutes valid grounds for the grant of bail, even in cases where the accused faces charges punishable by death or life imprisonment.

PTI founder also filed an application seeking early hearing of his plea for suspension of sentence in the £190 million case. The petitions were filed through Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Salman Safdar said that requests have been made to fix the bail applications of both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi for hearing on Monday.

He added that following Khan’s eye condition, an urgent hearing has been sought, noting that Bushra Bibi has not been granted bail for the past year.