Faisal Javed demands meeting with PTI founder within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed demanded that a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan be allowed within the next 24 hours, ARY News reported.

Faisal Javed, while addressing the Senate session, accused authorities of repeatedly violating court orders by denying Imran Khan’s family, lawyers, and personal physician the right to meet him.

Faisal Javed said the PTI founder, Imran Khan, has not been allowed any family visitation for several weeks despite clear judicial directives. He added that even Imran Khan’s personal doctor has been barred, calling it a serious breach of jail regulations.

The senator claimed that Imran Khan has been kept in isolation for weeks, which he described as unlawful and inhumane. He also questioned the legal basis under which the elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, who has made multiple attempts to visit Adiala Jail, is still being denied access.

Faisal Javed compared the situation to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, stating that he used to meet up to 150 people weekly during his incarceration, while the PTI founder’s legal team is not even being allowed routine access.

He reiterated the demand that authorities must facilitate a meeting with Imran Khan within 24 hours, insisting that continued restrictions are politically motivated and contrary to established legal procedures.

Sohail Afridi Demands Meeting With Imran Khan

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi staged a sit-in on Adiala Road at the Gorakhpur checkpost today, demanding a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Police deployed in heavy numbers prevented Afridi from proceeding toward the jail, while the sit-in caused severe traffic congestion on the road. Sohail Afridi said this was his eighth visit to Adiala in an attempt to meet PTI founder Imran Khan, vowing that the protest would not end until the meeting takes place.

Sohail Afridi also expressed concern over the rumors surrounding the health of PTI founder Imran Khan.

During interactions with police officials, Sohail Afridi asserted that he is the elected Chief Minister representing over 4.5 million people, calling the authorities’ actions illegal and claiming they were escalating tensions unnecessarily.

He said that all legal and democratic channels had been pursued but the government lacked the mandate to act against the PTI leadership.

Sohail Afridi criticized the government for hindering meetings with Imran Khan and his family, highlighting that previous negotiations were conducted under the founder’s direction but without the authorities’ authorization.

He drew attention to the low voter turnout in recent by-elections, claiming 95 percent of voters did not participate, and argued that the public boycott showed solidarity with the PTI founder.