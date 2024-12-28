PTI founder, Nawaz Sharif, Zardari should sit together for Pakistan, says Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said that PTI founder Imran Khan, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari should shit together resolve Pakistan’s problems, ARY News reported.

Addressing a seminar in connection with martyrdom ceremony of Shaheed Khawaja Muhammad Rafique in Lahore today, he said attitude of some political parties has been changed after failed protest on November 26 this year.

He expressed Government’s resolve to make negotiation process with Opposition successful.

Special Assistant said national issues can only be resolved through talks. He said PML N saved the country from default, even by suffering political setback.

Earlier, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that talks between PTI and the Centre are ongoing, with Nawaz Sharif’s approval.

Senator Siddiqui emphasized that the committee will focus on written demands rather than statements made by PTI’s founder.

Prior to this, PTI set a deadline for the completion of talks with the government, aiming to conclude negotiations by January 31, 2025.

Addressing reporters outside Adiala jail, SIC head Hamid Raza stated that Imran Khan has expressed confidence in the negotiating committee who are working to resolve issues with the Centre.

It’s worth mentioning here that PTI engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The next round of the political reconciliation talks between the government and PTI will be held on January 02.

The government sought a charter of demands from the PTI in the maiden round of talks concluded in the National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq presided over the meeting in which the representatives of the government and PTI discussed headways over by the current political situation.

The government committee comprised Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee, on the other hand, included Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.