PTI founder to receive next injection on March 24: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, is scheduled to receive his next injection on March 24 as part of his ongoing eye treatment.

In a post on X, the minister stated that Imran Khan was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday night under strict security arrangements to undergo a second medical procedure related to his eye condition.

He said all legal and humanitarian requirements were fulfilled during the transfer from Adiala Jail to the hospital.

According to the minister, doctors reported improvement in Imran Khan’s vision following the procedure. After receiving clearance from the medical team, he was shifted back to Adiala Jail.

The minister added that providing medical facilities to every prisoner in accordance with the law is a constitutional obligation, and that all arrangements in this case were made transparently and in line with established procedures.

Earlier, the executive director of PIMS confirmed that Imran Khan was administered a second dose of an anti-VEGF injection as part of his treatment. The procedure was conducted after a board of specialist doctors carried out a detailed medical examination.

Imran Khan’s eye condition — right central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) — surfaced in late January. His first procedure was performed on January 24.