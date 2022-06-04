Imran Khan to unveil next plan in Dir rally today

Upper Dir: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Upper Dir today (Saturday) where he will address a public rally, ARY News reported.

The public rally will be held at Upper Dir Wari ground. The former prime minister will address a public rally in Upper Dir after a gaping span of 10-years.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak, Murad Saeed, Ali Muhammad Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and others will also address a public rally.

A 60-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set at Wari Ground for the PTI leadership.

Meanwhile, strict security measures have been put in place for today’s public meeting.

Addressing a public rally in Buner yesterday, Imran Khan said that he would announce his plan of action for his party’s next march at a rally in Dir rally on Saturday.

“We are getting prepared to rid the nation of people who are part of this imported government,” Imran Khan said while addressing a rally in Shangla and asked the participants to get ready for his call to march towards Islamabad.

He lauded that people have proved during the PTI’s long march that they are independent and are not afraid of brutal tactics adopted by the government led by Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah.

