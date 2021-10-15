PM Imran to perform ground breaking of Nullah Lai project on October 25

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Friday announced that the PC-1 for his ‘dream project’ of the Nulla Lai in Rawalpindi has been approved and Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform ground-breaking of it on 25 October, ARY NEWS reported.

“Today is one of the important days of my life as the PC-1 of Nullah Lai project, which is among my dream projects, will start materializing on the ground,” he said adding that Imran Khan would attend the ground breaking of Rs124 billion project on 25th of the ongoing month.

He also lauded Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for approving the multi-billion project for the people of Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rasheed who was speaking from an event to elevate Viqar Un Nisa College Rawalpindi’s status into a university said that the PTI government was focusing on improving educational facilities for girls.

Viqar Un Nisa College Rawalpindi gets university status

Speaking after the interior minister, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced to give Viqar Un Nisa College Rawalpindi the status of a university and said that initially four faculties would be established in it.

He said that nine new universities have already been approved in the province and the Rawalpindi division has four universities.

“We are establishing a new university in Attock,” he said adding that the government was focusing on improving the education sector and has awarded 29,142 scholarships worth over Rs1 billion during one year.

