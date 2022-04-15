Imran Khan’s old video of playing cricket with sons goes viral

A video of Pakistan’s legendary cricketer and former prime minister Imran Khan playing cricket with his sons Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan is going viral.

The PTI founder, in the Twitter video, can be seen playing as the wicketkeeper while his sons bowled and batted.

We want to see uh again together @Jemima_Khan pic.twitter.com/imCmk6MRd8 — مہر عاشر (@meharAsher6) April 6, 2022

Social media users made lovely comments about the heartwarming video.

We want to see our beloved pm imran khan to play cricket with has sons ❤ want to see them together again in sha Allah — Ahmed. PTI (@pa69848166) April 13, 2022

Wow so nice playing with great father — Asgar Nadeem (@AsgarNadeem3) April 12, 2022

Wow, lovely — Muhammad Saleem (@Muhamma46099633) April 12, 2022

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of the former prime minister, wrote it was sweet moment in her comment.

This is soooo sweet. — Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 12, 2022

The former prime minister has a legendary status both on and off the field. Pakistan, under his leadership, won the ICC Cricket World Cup back in 1992.

The 69-year-old also played for Oxford University, New South Wales, Sussex and Worcestershire.

Imran Khan represented the Green Shirts in 263 international fixtures. He has 7516 runs with seven centuries and 37 fifties to his name. He took 544 wickets throughout his career.

He is a renowned philanthropist. He is running Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a no-profit medical centre.

