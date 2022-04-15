Friday, April 15, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Imran Khan’s old video of playing cricket with sons goes viral

test

A video of Pakistan’s legendary cricketer and former prime minister Imran Khan playing cricket with his sons Sulaiman Isa Khan and Qasim Khan is going viral. 

The PTI founder, in the Twitter video, can be seen playing as the wicketkeeper while his sons bowled and batted.

Social media users made lovely comments about the heartwarming video.

Jemima Goldsmith, the ex-wife of the former prime minister, wrote it was sweet moment in her comment.

The former prime minister has a legendary status both on and off the field. Pakistan, under his leadership, won the ICC Cricket World Cup back in 1992.

Related: Imran Khan demands immediate elections 

The 69-year-old also played for Oxford University, New South Wales, Sussex and Worcestershire. 

Imran Khan represented the Green Shirts in 263 international fixtures. He has 7516 runs with seven centuries and 37 fifties to his name. He took 544 wickets throughout his career.

He is a renowned philanthropist. He is running Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, a no-profit medical centre.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.