Imran Khan orders legal team to vigorously fight Shahbaz Gill’s case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has directed to provide maximum legal and moral assistance to Shahbaz Gill besides expressing serious concerns over subjecting the politician to severe torture in police custody, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan chaired a consultative session today for reviewing the current political situation and PTI’s strategy. He directed the party leaders to expedite the preparations for the PTI rally scheduled on August 21.

Imran Khan will also lead a rally in Rawalpindi on Saturday (tomorrow) which will be concluded at F-9 Park Islamabad to demand the release of Gill.

The former premier directed the PTI legal team to vigorously fight Gill’s case.

Earlier in the day, an Islamabad court suspended the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill until Monday after reserving a verdict on a police plea for his eight-day physical remand in a case under sedition charges.

The court while rejecting the plea for extension in physical remand, directed the Islamabad police to transfer him to PIMS Hospital and conduct a complete medical check-up of the suspect.

During the session, Khan also expressed concerns over the suspension of ARY News transmission. He said that ARY News was being deliberately victimised by such revengeful moves. The PTI chief expressed sorrow that it was deplorable to not restore the ARY News transmission despite court orders.

In another development today, the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected a plea from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to annul a stay order on a show-cause notice issued by the authority to ARY NEWS.

During the last hearing, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday issued the written order regarding the restoration of the ARY News transmission and sought a compliance report from the parties within two days.

The high court stated in its four-page written order that the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has the power to take disciplinary action against those creating hurdles in the transmission of the television channels.

