United States Has No Role in PTI founder’s Ouster: State Deptt

On Wednesday, the United States reiterated that allegations of American involvement in the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan were false.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated during the daily briefing, “As we have said many times, legal proceedings against the former prime minister are matters for the Pakistani courts to decide. The allegations that the U.S. played any role in his removal from office are false.”

The spokesperson further noted that he has addressed this issue “any number of times from this podium,” adding that “ultimately, Pakistani politics is a matter for the Pakistani people to decide in accordance with their laws and constitution.”

Earlier, senior PTI leader Latif Khosa claimed that the release of the PTI founder could be influenced by the upcoming U.S. presidential elections. Khosa suggested that if Donald Trump were to win, it might shift the political landscape in favor of the PTI founder.

Khosa alleged that U.S. diplomat Donald Lu was involved in a conspiracy to remove Imran Khan from office.

In response to a question regarding Canada’s allegations against Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Miller stated that these allegations are “concerning.”

“The allegations made by the government of Canada are concerning, and we will continue to consult with the Canadian government about those allegations,” said Miller.

Canada’s National Security and Intelligence Adviser Nathalie Drouin and Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison, members of the national security committee of the Canadian Parliament, confirmed a leaked Washington Post report alleging that Shah was behind the campaign targeting Khalistani separatists in Canada.