Increased remittances showed overseas Pakistan’s trust in govt policies: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the overseas Pakistanis are our precious asset and increasing remittances from them indicators show their trust in the government’s policies.

He was chairing a review meeting on simplifying sending of remittances and providing more facilities to overseas Pakistanis under priority sectors in Islamabad today.

Imran Khan directed to ensure the completion of work within the stipulated timeframe for measures to facilitate overseas Pakistanis and said that a portal for redressal of grievances should also be made part of the plan by evolving a strategy for strict monitoring of the project.

The meeting was informed that the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance are jointly working on evolving a comprehensive package for overseas Pakistanis for sending remittances to Pakistan.

This package includes financial incentives and prizes in proportion to the amount as well as allows beneficiary to open an account and ensure prompt transfer of money. It was said that a digital application is under process for the package, according to the state radio.

The meeting was briefed that efforts are being made in collaboration with nine national institutions to provide concessions ranging from travel facilities to preparation of identity documents, purchase of essentials, payment of taxes, insurance and children’s education expenses.

It was said that the work will be completed by early next month and the program will be formally launched.