LIVE: Imran Khan thanks masses for protesting against his ouster as PM

PESHAWAR: With thousands in attendance, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s power show in Peshawar has begun against removing Imran Khan as prime minister through alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

This is the first mass contact campaign from Peshawar after the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister.

The PTI chairman has also reached the jalsagah under tight security.

Imran Khan on Wednesday had said that he will be holding a jalsa in Peshawar after Isha and had invited masses to attend in large numbers.

A large number of people holding flags of PTI have reached the jalsagah who are chanting slogans in favour of Imran Khan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Senior vice-chairman of PTI and former prime minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PM Shehbaz Sharif was congratulated by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi first.

He said Nawaz Sharif invited the killers of Kashmiris to Pakistan who attended their family marriage in Lahore without a visa.

Qureshi said all the corrupts have united against Imran Khan. Criticising MQM-P, he said that Muttahida leaders lashed out at PPP’s Sindh government for depriving the rights of Urban areas of the province for three and half years and later on joined them in the wee hours.

On ‘threatening letter’, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial should form a commission to unveil the facts.

Pervaiz Khattak

Former defence minister Pervaiz Khattak said the ‘foreign conspiracy’ was hatched against Imran Khan from the day when he said “absolutely not” to the US.

He alleged that opposition leaders kept on meeting with the US officials from January. Khattak also asked Fazlur Rehman how he joined the US conspiracy.

We will not bow down before the US, Khattak said and added that they will fight.

The PTI stalwart also said that they will bring back Imran Khan into power again with the help of the masses.

Qasim Suri

PTI leader Qasim Suri in his address said that an ‘international conspiracy’ was hatched against our brave leader Imran Khan who raised the Islamophobia issue and fought Pakistan’s case at every forum.

He said he personally saw the ‘threatening letter’ which clearly stated to remove Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.

He thanked the masses for their support for the former prime minister and PTI.

Sheikh Rasheed

Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed addressing the crowd said that international powers are against Imran Khan because he wants an independent foreign policy. He asked the nation to support and stand firmly united with the PTI chairman.

He also alleged that the conspirators are now planning to impeach President Arif Alvi, but their move will be foiled.

Rasheed also said those who were criticising state institutions in past have come into power.

The former interior minister also said that he will meet MQM-P leaders during the PTI’s public rally in Karachi.

‘We want Imran Khan back as PM’

The charged women workers of the PTI said they want to see Imran Khan as prime minister again and added that in 2018 they choose Imran Khan and in 2023 they will do the same again.

They also criticised the opposition for becoming part of the alleged ‘foreign conspiracy. They also chanted slogans of ‘crime minister’.

Lootas in the gathering

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders were holding ‘lootas’ in their hands to record their protest, while the lootas were also seen flying in the air with the drone cameras.

The PTI workers said that MNAs sold their conscience for money, which resulted in the end of the PTI government. They said it’s a real shame how people can betray their party.

Imran Khan’s ouster as PM

The PTI chairman was ousted as the prime minister after the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against him succeeded on March 8.

Khan had alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State was involved in the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government.

He said the US national security adviser telephoned his Pakistani counterpart and “categorically asked us not to proceed with the Russia tour” Khan had said in February.

