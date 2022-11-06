Imran Khan played with Pakistan’s economy, foreign policy: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Federal Minister Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Sunday that Imran Khan played with the country’s economy and foreign ministry, and he keeps spewing lies to date, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, the Minister of Kashmir Affairs & Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira free and impartial investigation of the Wazirabad attack on the PTI long march should be conducted, the PPP leader said.

Kaira said that dialogue should be held on demands and not conditions, democracy works with dialogues and not deadlocks. Imran Khan attacked the economy of the country foreseeing his ouster, he added.

The PPP leader said that the PTI government angered all friendly countries including China, Saudi Arabia, and America. The strategy Imran Khan employed to save his seat was disappointing, he added.

The federal minister urged the PTI Chief to forfeit his strategy of conflict. The PTI leader should not politicise the FIR of the Wazirabad incident, he added.

Kaira added that the government is ready to negotiate, it is the PTI Chief who is not ready to sit at the table.

Qamar Zaman Kaira is the former Minister of Information and Mass-Media Broadcasting in the Government of Pakistan. He is an advisor to current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

