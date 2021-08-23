Imran Khan ‘refuses’ to shift to PM house from personal residence  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to shift to the Prime Minister House, his official residence, and will perform his duties from his personal residence in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details shared by Adviser to the prime minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, the premier was asked to shift to the Prime Minister House to perform his official duties.

However, he refused to shift to the PM House after a detailed deliberation.

“He is the first prime minister who is living at his home at his own expense during his tenure as the premier,” Babar Awan said while speaking to ARY NEWS.

He said that the matter came to light during the last cabinet meeting and some ministers asked Imran Khan to shift to the Prime Minister House for certain reasons. However, Awan said that Imran Khan refused and is living at his residence without any fear.

A report on June 13 this year stated that the premier’s austerity drive has helped in saving Rs 108 million under expenditure of the PM House during three years of his tenure from 2018-21.

Read More: AUSTERITY DRIVE: IMRAN KHAN CUTS PM HOUSE EXPENSES BY 68 PER CENT

“As compared to previous expenditures at the PM House, Prime Minister Imran Khan saved Rs108 million,” SAPM on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said in his message on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

“Imran Khan adopted an austerity drive, minimized his expenditures and now this amount would be used for funding Ehsaas program,” he said.