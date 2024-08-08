PML-N-led coalition govt left with only two months in power: PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) incarcerated founder Imran Khan has predicted that the PML-N led coalition government left with only two months in power, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists, Imran Khan stated that the government is sinking deeper into a quagmire and will soon meet its end.

PTI founder also mentioned that he has plenty of time, unlike the government, which is running out of time. He claimed that the government is foolish and is unable to understand the situation.

Regarding the 9th May incident, the PTI founder said that if PTI workers were found in CCTV footage, he will apologize.

The former PM further revealed that he will present a witness in Al-Qadir Trust case however, he refused to reveal his identity.

He clarified that he is not seeking unconditional apology but only want to talk for the sake of Pakistan’s interests. Ex-PM Imran Khan emphasized that he will never make any deals and is willing to face as many cases as the incumbent government wants to file against him.

PTI founder claimed that the government is trying to eliminate PTI and stated that if elections are held under the current setup, his party will not accept the results.

Furthermore, Imran Khan denied any contact with him for negotiations however he only wants justice on the issue regarding May 9 incidents.

Yesterday, PTI founder Imran Khan had announced to offer a conditional apology for the May 9 riots, provided that the CCTV footage of the events is made public.

Imran Khan said that the footage will help identify the culprits, who he said should be brought to justice.

“If the culprits are found to be affiliated with the PTI, I will not only expel them from the party but also apologise,” he added.