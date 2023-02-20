Imran Khan likely to appear before LHC today for protective bail

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan will likely appear before the Lahore High Court to seek protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Last week, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed Imran’s counsel to present the former prime minister in court on Monday (February 19) at 2:00pm.

He had also directed the provincial police chief to sit down with Imran’s legal team and finalise security arrangements.

Meanwhile, a large number of PTI workers has started to reach Zaman Park, the sources said and added that a special security squad will leave with Imran Khan on the expected court appearance, later in the day today.

Former minister and PTI leader Farrukh Habib said the LHC admin judge has been asked to allow Imran Khan’s vehicle to enter the court premises due to security threats.

سیکورٹی کے پیش نظرLHCکےایڈمن جج سےعمران خان کی گاڑی کوعدالتی احاطے میں لےجانے کی اجازت طلب کی ہے

عمران خان پرپہلے قاتلانہ حملہ ہوچکا ان پر دوبارہ قاتلانہ حملہ کا شدید خطرہ موجود ہے

ڈاکٹرز نےٹانگ کی Tibia ہڈی فریکچر ریکوری کےلئے دھکم پیل اور جھٹکا سے احتیاط کی سخت ہدایات دی ہیں — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) February 20, 2023

Last hearing

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) rejected a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, seeking protective bail in a case pertaining to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh resumed the hearing on Imran Khan’s petition seeking protective bail after an Islamabad court rejected former prime minister’s bail.

During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh said the petitioner had been summoned for 6:30pm, but he failed to appear.

Imran Khan’s lawyer said that his client would appear within a few minutes as he is on his way to the court. However, the division bench argued that the former premier should have appeared within the stipulated time given to him.

The lawyers tried to stop the court but it dismissed the plea, stating that neither the petitioner nor his senior counsel were present in the court, therefore, the petition is being dismissed.

The case

Several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in Toshakhana reference.

Cases were also registered against PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, Aamir Kayani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naeem Abbasi and Raja Majid.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

