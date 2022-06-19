Imran Khan: ‘Protests to continue till announcement of fresh elections’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan has vowed that protests will be continued by his political party till the announcement of fresh elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan, while addressing PTI’s nationwide protest against inflation via video link, said that national security and sovereignty will be compromised in return for seeking any kind of relaxation from the United States (US).

Imran Khan said that it is a national duty to raise voice against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the present government that is affecting the poor people, he added.

He said that the present government that had organised an anti-inflation march during the PTI government has now massively hiked the diesel and petrol rates by Rs115 and Rs85 respectively.

He rejected the allegations levelled by the current rulers that the PTI government’s policies and agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were the reasons for the skyrocketing inflation.

Khan said that the PTI government had controlled the fuel prices despite being pressurised by the IMF and reduced the petrol rate by Rs10 per litre. The PTI government had launched the Sehat Insaf Card health insurance program despite signing the IMF agreement which is the largest welfare project of Pakistan besides launching the Ehsaas Ration Program for deserving families.

The former premier said that significant progress was made on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan during the PTI government which led to Pakistan’s whitelisting. The then opposition leaders had sought NRO-II during FATF legislation and later they boycotted the relevant parliament’s session after the rejection of their illegal demands by the PTI government, he added.

Ex-PM Khan said that the US had decided to topple the PTI government through a conspiracy while Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan contributed to the alleged foreign conspiracy.

He reiterated that he had warned ‘neutrals’ of destructive outcomes for the national economy in case of the foreign conspiracy’s success.

Imran Khan said that the current rulers have different motives to come into power as they are not serious about giving relief to the nationals but to dissolving their cases.

Regarding his Russia visit, Khan said that India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are purchasing cheap oil from Russia but the US slaves will not dare to purchase cheap oil from Moscow.

He said that Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had sought facilitation from the US. Shehbaz Sharif and Miftah Ismail should remember that Americans will not facilitate anyone without their own interests.

“If we are seeking any facilitation from the US, then there would be a compromise on the national security and sovereignty. India, US and Israel have the agenda to target Pakistan’s security.”

Imran Khan asked PTI workers to be prepared for his call as they want a date for fresh elections and protests will be continued till the announcement of the election date.

Comments