PM Imran Khan to brief PTI core committee on TLP agreement tomorrow: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Monday (tomorrow) to brief them over an agreement with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting to be headed by Imran Khan would mull over the political and other developing situations in the country.

“The PTI core committee will be briefed on agreement with the banned outfit,” they said adding that the prime minister would also take the committee into confidence over other national issues.

The meeting will also mull over the economic situation in the country besides also discussing preparations for the local bodies elections and organizational matters of the party, the sources said.

On Sunday, the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, religious scholar Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced earlier in the day.

Read More: DETAILS OF GOVT-TLP AGREEMENT REVEALED

Addressing a press conference alongside Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan and TLP leaders, Mufti Muneeb said the details of the agreement would be revealed in the future.

He said a committee comprising of government and TLP representatives has been formed to oversee the implementation of the agreement. “The committee will be headed by Ali Mohammad Khan with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat to be its member. Whereas, the TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Hafeezullah Alavi,” he disclosed.

