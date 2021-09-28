Electoral reforms: PM Imran Khan to take treasury lawmakers into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of federal lawmakers from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and coalition parties on Wednesday (tomorrow) to take them into confidence over electoral reforms, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting of the parliamentary party has been summoned by the prime minister tomorrow at Parliament House at 2:00 pm. Imran Khan will be taking the lawmakers into confidence over key national issues.

The sources privy to the meeting details said that the prime minister would take PTI parliamentary party and coalition parties into confidence over electronic voting machines (EVMs) i-voting and other electoral reforms that could be introduced via a bill.

“The prime minister will try to evolve a joint strategy of the coalition parties over the electoral reforms,” they said adding that the government’s plan to reach out to opposition over the matter would also be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the federal cabinet session to discuss a 15-point agenda including the approval of a National Action Plan regarding businesses and human rights.

The federal cabinet reviewed the political and economic situation of the country under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

The items in the agenda included the briefings on clearance of the Services International Hotel by the aviation and the progress on the implementation of the aviation policy.

The federal cabinet approved the national action plan regarding businesses and human rights in the session besides also receiving a briefing from the interior ministry regarding the visa process.

The other items include the resignation of Mehmood Molvi from the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) board and appointment of Saud Azeem, approval of an ordinance related to the nursing council, sending medical staff to Indonesia, approval of legislation for Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, approval of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), institutional reforms committee and the cabinet committees on energy and legislation.