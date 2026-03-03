PTI founder’s health at risk, eye still 90pc affected, claims Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has once again raised serious concerns over the former prime minister’s health and the government’s handling of his medical care, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan said, “The health of the PTI founder is our top priority. During his last check-up, he told us that his eye has not improved.” She claimed that the government’s claims about his recovery were misleading, stating, “His eye is still 90 percent not healed, and we have yet to receive a detailed medical report.”

Aleema Khan expressed fears that the condition could affect Imran Khan’s other eye, saying, “We are worried about the possibility of his second eye being impacted.” She also demanded that Imran Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital for proper treatment.

PTI founder’s sister criticized the government for rejecting doctors recommended by the family and sending its own medical team to Adiala Jail. According to Aleema Khan, one of the government-appointed doctors who was originally suggested by the family, cut off communication with their own medical team, raising further concerns about transparency.

Aleema Khan also highlighted that while Bushra Bibi’s family was allowed inside the jail premises, they were not permitted to meet Imran Khan. She confirmed that senior lawyer Latif Khosa had filed a petition in the Supreme Court today following the matter.

“The government must allow independent medical access and ensure the PTI founder receives proper treatment without delay,” Aleema Khan added.

Aleema Khan questions govt, PTI leadership over Imran Khan’s treatment

Earlier, Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, criticized both the government and PTI leadership while raising concerns about her brother’s medical treatment, speaking to the media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi alongside her lawyer Faisal Malik.

According to reports, Aleema Khan said that when a government begins to challenge the Constitution, it raises serious concerns about the rule of law. She stated that the PTI founder had repeatedly sent messages asking lawyers to ensure that his cases were fixed for hearings in court.

She questioned whether senators and members of the National Assembly had a responsibility to push for the hearings of the PTI founder Imran Khan’s cases. Referring to his health, Aleema said the PTI founder was facing an eye problem and added that if she were a lawyer, she would prepare throughout the night to file the necessary case.

Aleema further revealed that Gohar Ali Khan had received a call asking him to provide the names of two doctors to be sent to the jail. However, she said she insisted that doctors should not examine him in jail and that the PTI founder’s tests should instead be conducted at a hospital.