Bushra Bibi’s sister raises alarm on PTI founder, contradicts lawyer’s earlier claim

ISLAMABAD: Maryam Riaz Wattoo, sister of Bushra Bibi, has called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders to take immediate action to ensure proper medical care for party founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo took on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that the PTI founder had previously met with Bushra Bibi. During the meeting, Bushra Bibi expressed serious concern about the founder’s health. She reportedly noted that even after receiving an eye injection, the PTI founder’s affected eye had not improved by more than 10 percent.

She demanded that immediate access to Imran Khan’s personal physician be ensured without delay. Maryam Riaz also urged PTI leaders to approach the courts regarding the deteriorating health of the party founder.

She further said that the PTI founder’s health condition should be raised before human rights organizations and the international media. According to her, the PTI founder urgently requires regular and proper medical care.

Our family met #BushraImranKhan today. Khan sahib had met her earlier today. She again expressed grave concerns about Imran Khan sahib’s health.

His damaged eye has NOT improved even 10 percent after the injection.

It is ABSOLUTELY URGENT THAT IMRAN KHAN SAHIB GETS ACCESS TO… — Maryam Riaz Wattoo (@soulful7867) February 10, 2026

These concerns come after a previous visit by Barrister Salman Safdar, who had met the PTI founder at Adiala Jail for nearly three hours. Appointed by the Supreme Court as a friend of the court, Safdar had assessed Imran Khan’s health, living conditions, and available facilities.

After his visit, Safdar described the interaction as positive and said the founder’s health was stable, though he added that a full report would be submitted to the Supreme Court before any detailed comment. He also briefed Salman Akram Raja following the visit.

The contrast between the family’s urgent concerns and the lawyer’s earlier assessment highlights the ongoing attention to Imran Khan’s health and the growing scrutiny over the adequacy of his medical care while in custody.