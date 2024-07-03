ATC summons PTI founder, others in Kahna police station cases

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday summoned PTI founder Imran Khan and other accused on July 31, in two cases registered against them at Kahna police station, ARY News reported.

The hearing of two cases registered against the PTI founder and other accused was held at the ATC, in which Mirza Asim and Talat Rizwan appeared on behalf of the former prime minister.

While summoning the report from the Adiala Jail superintendent, the court ordered to ensure the suspects’ appearance in the cases.

The judge remarked that the suspects will be declared offenders if they fail to appear before the court on July 31.

The former prime minister is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

On June 13,a session court in Islamabad acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Azadi March case.

As per details, the judicial magistrate Malik Muhammad Imran announced the reserved verdict and acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and AML chief Sheikh Rasheed.

The court also ordered acquittal of Sadaqat Abbasi and Ali Nawaz Awan from the Azadi March case.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in cipher case.