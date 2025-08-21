PTI rift emerges over nomination of Mahmood Achakzai as opposition leader

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is reportedly facing internal divisions over party founder Imran Khan’s decision to nominate Mahmood Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, several PTI leaders have raised objections to the proposal, suggesting that the party already has several capable members who could assume the role.

The issue was discussed in PTI’s political and parliamentary committees, where a number of members voiced reservations.

Some lawmakers, however, maintained that the decision taken by PTI’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, should be considered final and binding.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Azam Khan Swati as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja confirmed the nominations by Imran Khan, saying the party has finalized its decision for both houses of parliament.

The nomination from Imran Khan came after three key positions held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly — Opposition Leader, Parliamentary Leader, and Deputy Parliamentary Leader — were officially declared vacant.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Opposition leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub and Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz after conviction in May 9 riots cases.

The ECP issued notifications confirming the disqualifications under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, which bars convicted individuals from holding parliamentary seats.

Among the disqualified lawmakers were National Assembly member Zartaj Gul, as well as MNAs Rai Haider Ali, SIC chairman Hamid Raza, and Rai Hassan Nawaz.

Additionally, MPAs Ansar Iqbal, Junaid Afzal Sahi, and Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal had also been disqualified, with the ECP issuing notifications.

The disqualifications notified after an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced PTI leaders including Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Shibli Faraz to 10 years in prison in connection with the May 9 riots cases.

As per details, former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi, and Khayal Kastro were acquitted in these cases.