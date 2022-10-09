Imran Khan: ‘PTI to restore Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority after coming into power’

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has said that his political party will restore Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority after coming into power, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan addressed the Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Conference in Islamabad on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) today.

In his initial remarks, the PTI chief said, I want to tell the young generation about my life experiences and how Seerat-e-Nabi PBUH changes my life. There is no need to achieve a degree for becoming an Ashiq-e-Rasool PBUH.”

He said that those individuals who have chosen the path of Prophet Muhammad PBUH witnessed a big change in their lives.

“Our last Prophet Muhammad PBUH brought the biggest revolution in human history. There is a need to make our students aware of Seerat-e-Nabi PBUH. Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change their own condition.”

Imran Khan said that he is not a scholar but he can talk about his experiences in life. He said that fear is the biggest barrier to the achievement of a human being. He was of the view that a slave mind could only make others good slaves but an independent mind teaches others to make revolutionary decisions and achieve big targets.

The PTI chief said that after studying Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH, his internal fear has vanished. Honour and humiliation, life and death are in the hands of Allah Almighty, he added.

The politician said that he has earned more honour despite facing malign campaigns by his political opponents during the last six months. He added that he has taken over his fear

Imran Khan said that he has never witnessed the supremacy of law in Pakistan as compared to other countries like Britain and Switzerland.

He said that poor people were trapped in jails but influential persons were set free. He said that the responsibility of weak persons was taken by the state in Riasat-e-Madinah.

He urged that Pakistan would come out of all crises after following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad PBUH. He also said that strong character is also needed to be a great nation.

Imran Khan said that he has established Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority for conducting research on Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH. He announced that PTI will restore authority after coming into power.

