Imran Khan, Punjab CM discuss important matters

LAHORE: Punjab chief minister (CM) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday called on former prime minister Imran Khan at Zaman Park to discuss important matters ahead of the resumption of Azadi Long March from Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

On Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to resume Azadi Long March from Tuesday (tomorrow).

Punjab CM along with senior party leaders Moonis Elahi and MPA Hussain Elahi held a meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan. Matters related to the registration of FIR into the Wazirabad incident, security of the long march convoy and others came under discussion, the sources said.

Elahi also inquired about the health of Imran Khan, who got discharged from Shaukat Khanum Hospital on Sunday.

Attack

Former prime minister Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Khan was rushed to Shaukat Khanum Hospital in injured condition, where he underwent treatment.

Khan was examined by a four-member medical team before leaving for his residence in Zaman Park. “There were four fragments of bullet in Khan’s body and shards from the right leg were removed,” the hospital said in a statement.

