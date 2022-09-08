Imran Khan appears before IHC in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan has reached Islamabad High Court to attend contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening a female judge, ARY NEWS reported.

The police made strict security measures before the arrival and only allowed those inside who have their names on the list provided by Registrar of the IHC.

In an informal chat with reporters upon his arrival, Khan while refereeing to strict security measures said that it seems that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is appearing before the court. “I am unable to understand why they are being so afraid,” he said.

During the today’s hearing, the IHC Chief Justice Athjar Minallah said that Imran Khan;s remarks come under criminal contempt and intent does not matter in such cases.

“We have told you during last hearing that it is a criminal contempt. Your client has spoken regarding a judge hearing an ongoing case,” the court remarked.

The court directed the Khan’s counsel Hamid Khan to read section 9 of the contempt of court ordinance. “District courts are a red line for our court,” the CJ IHC said.

Justice Babar Sattar said during the proceedings the show-cause sent to Imran Khan clearly states that Imran Khan has committed criminal and judicial contempt.

“Do you submit a similar response if you’ve uttered similar words against a supreme court or a high court judge?” the IHC CJ asked from Hamid Khan, adding that district court judges are more important than higher judiciary.

Imran Khan submits second reply

Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted a second reply in contempt of court notice against him by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), expressing deep regrets over his unintentional utterances during the Faisalabad rally, ARY NEWS reported.

Imran Khan in his reply before the IHC expressed gratitude towards the IHC bench for giving him a second chance to submit his response in the case and said that he could not think of uttering anything against the judiciary.

He further said that his words were not meant to hurt the feelings of Judge Zeba Chaudhry and if her feeling have been hurt, it is deeply regretted. The reply from Imran Khan further said that he assures the court that he would not shy away from expressing his remorse to her.

Last hearing of IHC

During the last hearing, the IHC declared Imran Khan’s response to the contempt of court case ‘unsatisfactory’ and gave him another 7 days to submit a revised response.



The hearing of the contempt of court case against the PTI Chief was held at the IHC. Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed disappointment over the response to the contempt notice submitted by the former prime minister.

During the hearing, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that he had read a response from Imran Khan and was not expecting this reply from him.

“The lower courts are not elite courts and they should be given importance. We did not expect such a statement from your client,” the chief justice said to Hamid Khan who was representing the PTI chairman.

The chief justice said that he expected that there would be a realization regarding the mistake and that the statement would be regretted. “However, the written response does not indicate if Imran Khan realizes what he has done,” he said.

