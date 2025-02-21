PTI founder ‘expresses reservations’ on Maulana Fazl’s demands for opposition alliance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has expressed reservations over JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands for grand opposition alliance, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s three demands for opposition alliance have been conveyed to the Imran Khan through party leaders. The demands include heading the opposition alliance, joining the KP government, and a minus-PTM formula.

PTI leaders reportedly held two consultative meetings with Khan to discuss these demands. However, he has expressed reservations on the demands. Several party leaders advised Imran Khan against trusting Maulana as he voted in favour of the 26th amendment.

Notably, the PTI founder has yet to respond to Maulana Fazlur Rehman regarding his demands.

The development came after a PTI delegation led by opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad.

The current political situation in the country was discussed in the meeting and PTI leaders invited Maulana to join the opposition grand alliance.

After the meeting, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Omar Ayub Khan announced the dissolving of the negotiating committee, saying that the talks had been ended with the government.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf reportedly divided over its stance on relations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Also read: PTI ‘divided’ over ties with JUI-F

Sources said PTI is ‘divided’ into two factions over the recent ties with the JUI-F, which once was considered as major opponent party of PTI.

One faction, led by KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and his like-minded leaders, strongly opposes any engagement with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Meanwhile, the other faction, including former NA speaker Asad Qaiser and Opposition Leader in NA, Omar Ayub, advocates for improved ties with JUI-F and other opposition parties.