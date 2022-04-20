Imran khan reacts to PCB Chief Ramiz Raja’s removal

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reacted to news about the removal of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Ramiz Raja, ARY News reported.

They won’t let him work, he will be fired soon: Imran Khan

According to ARY News, a journalist questioned PTI chief Imran Khan about some people trying to oust the PCB Chief, after his meeting with US congresswoman Ilhan Umer.

Imran Khan said that he does not think that the new government will let him and he would soon be removed from his position.

Sources say that the government has decided to remove Ramiz Raja as PCB chief. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon appoint the new PCB chief.

Two names will be suggested by the PM and the PCB’s governing board will approve one of them.

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi is said to be the front runner for the position once again.

Earleir, Ramiz Raja had called upon a meeting of 30 PCB officials including the board of directors which lasted 15 minutes.

The former test captain had asked everyone to keep on with their work as routine and hinted that he would continue as the PCB chief. But, soon after the meeting ended, news about the removal of Ramiz Raja started circulating.

