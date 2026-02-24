PTI founder shifted to PIMS, second dose of anti-VEGF administered

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been transferred to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for specialised eye treatment, ARY News reported, quoting the executive director of PIMS.

In a statement, the executive director said Imran Khan was administered the second dose of an anti-VEGF injection as part of his ongoing eye treatment.

The procedure was carried out after a board of specialist doctors conducted a detailed medical examination.

A consultant cardiologist also performed echocardiography and an electrocardiogram (ECG). Both tests returned normal results, the executive director of PIMS stated.

Doctors declared the founder of PTI medically stable following the assessment. Hospital officials added that his consent was obtained before the procedure.

The injection was administered in the operating theatre under a pre-determined protocol and with the assistance of microscopy, supervised by an expert surgeon.

According to the statement, Imran Khan’s condition remained stable before, during and after the treatment.

The former premier of Pakistan was later discharged from the hospital with medical advice, and officials confirmed that follow-up treatment for his eye condition will continue.

Earlier, on 20 February, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on ARY News’ program ‘Sawal Yeh Hai’ that Imran Khan would be taken back to the hospital on 25 February.

He clarified that the earlier hospital visit had not been made at the request of any political leader, but on the advice of the jail doctors.