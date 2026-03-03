PTI founder’s medical check-up completed, sources

RAWALPINDI: The medical check-up of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been completed, sources confirmed to ARY News.

According to sources, the follow-up examination was conducted at Adiala Jail, with doctors from PIMS and Shifa International Hospital participating in the process. Leading ophthalmology experts, Dr. Arif and Dr. Nadeem Qureshi, performed a series of tests on the PTI founder’s eyes.

According to sources, the doctors conducted multiple assessments to evaluate his vision and expressed satisfaction with the results. Reports indicate that Imran Khan has shown significant improvement in his eyesight since previous examinations.

Imran Khan’s health at risk

Earlier today, Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, once again raised serious concerns over the former prime minister’s health and the government’s handling of his medical care.

Speaking to the media, Aleema Khan stated, “The health of the PTI founder is our top priority. During his last check-up, he told us that his eye has not improved.” She claimed that the government’s claims about his recovery were misleading, stating, “His eye is still 90 percent not healed, and we have yet to receive a detailed medical report.”

Aleema Khan expressed fears that the condition could affect Imran Khan’s other eye, saying, “We are worried about the possibility of his second eye being impacted.” She also demanded that Imran Khan be transferred to Shifa International Hospital for proper treatment.

PTI founder’s sister criticized the government for rejecting doctors recommended by the family and sending its own medical team to Adiala Jail. According to Aleema Khan, one of the government-appointed doctors who was originally suggested by the family, cut off communication with their own medical team, raising further concerns about transparency.

Aleema Khan also highlighted that while Bushra Bibi’s family was allowed inside the jail premises, they were not permitted to meet Imran Khan. She confirmed that senior lawyer Latif Khosa had filed a petition in the Supreme Court today following the matter.

“The government must allow independent medical access and ensure the PTI founder receives proper treatment without delay,” Aleema Khan added.