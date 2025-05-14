PTI founder doesn’t want to go through polygraphic, photogrammetric tests: Counsel

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore reserved its verdict on a prosecution request to conduct polygraphic (lie detector) and photogrammetric tests on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The ATC reserved its verdict after completion of arguments from both sides, the defence and prosecution. The date for the verdict’s pronouncement will be issued later

Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar raised several objections on the request and argued that the prosecution’s request is contrary to legal principles, questioning why it was brought forward after such a prolonged period.

Barrister Salman Safdar that Imran Khan has been in custody for 727 days, accusing the prosecution of employing delay tactics.

“Imran Khan has no intention of undergoing the requested photogrammetric and polygraphic tests,” he added.

The defence counsel also criticised the prosecution for misinterpreting a Supreme Court decision, saying their request for lie detector and photogrammetric tests ‘lacks’ legal grounding.

Photogrammetric test

Photogrammetric test is a method that uses photos or images to measure things or create 3D models of objects or scenes. Think of it like taking pictures from different angles and using them to figure out distances, shapes, or even reconstruct a place—like how you might use photos to estimate the size of a room or build a virtual model of a building.

Polygraphic test

Polygraphic test or a “lie detector test involves attaching sensors to your body to measure things like your heart rate, breathing, and sweating while you answer questions. The idea is that if you’re lying, your body might react differently (like getting nervous), but it’s not foolproof and can be influenced by many factors.

Imran Khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and faced over 100 cases pertaining to leaking state secrets, selling state gifts, May 9 violence. The PTI founder along with his wife was also convicted in ‘unlawful’ Nikkah case but later acquitted.

Imran Khan decried all the cases as politically motivated.

Read More: PTI founder writes to CJP Yahya Afridi over ‘human rights violations’

Earlier on May 9, 2025, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Ali Amin Gandapur, filed a constitutional petition in IHC, seeking the release of PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on parole in all cases against him.

Gandapur filed the petition through his counsels, Latif Khosa and Shehbaz Khosa, arguing that the current national security situation in Pakistan warrants extraordinary measures.

He highlighted the threat posed by unprovoked aggression from the Modi-led Indian government, including a series of drone attacks on various cities, which, according to Gandapur, have put Imran Khan’s life at risk.

In his petition, Gandapur claimed that during Khan’s tenure as Prime Minister, relations between Pakistan and India soured significantly, with Khan openly challenging the policies of Modi’s government.

He asserted that Modi had repeatedly been embarrassed by Imran Khan on both national and international platforms, especially on issues of great importance to Pakistan.