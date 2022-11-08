Wazirabad attack: Imran Khan reiterates demand for independent probe

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated his demand for independent investigation into Wazirabad incident, wherein he was injured after an assailant opened fire, ARY News reported.

In an exclusive interview with a Turkish news channel, the former premier claimed that the Wazirabad attack has led him to carry on with more determination than ever.

“Psychologically, I’m more determined than ever,” Khan said, adding: “I was expecting something to happen. I predicted this four months ago that there was a plot against me.”

The PTI chief noted, “On September 24, I actually went into a public rally and gave the script of what was going to happen to me.” Khan said he had known much earlier that a successful attempt on his life would be framed as a religiously-motivated attack.

Imran Khan said that it was his right to have an independent investigation conducted into the Wazirabad incident. “It is my right. It was a death trap that I survived, at least I should have the right to find out whose motive was to bump me,” he added.

The former prime minister regretted that despite having a government in Punjab he had been unsuccessful in registering a first information report (FIR) of the attack.

Imran Khan alleged that a “deep state” in Pakistan controlled everything and was stopping the Punjab police from registering FIR of the shooting. He also called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to be “more assertive” when it comes to dispensing justice.

A day earlier, following the directions of Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told ARY News that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

Read More: VIDEO SHOWS MOMENT PTI CHIEF IMRAN KHAN WAS ATTACKED

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

Comments