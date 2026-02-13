PTI founder reported vision problem in January 2026, says Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday rejected claims by former prime minister Imran Khan that he had been complaining about deteriorating eyesight since October 2025, stating that the first recorded complaint was made in January 2026.

Addressing a press conference, the minister presented the government’s detailed position on the PTI founder’s health.

He said that if Imran Khan had indeed been suffering from an eye condition since October and had not received timely treatment, it would amount to criminal negligence and action should be taken against those responsible.

However, he maintained that available records contradict the PTI’s version of events.

According to Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, after a meeting between Imran Khan and his sister Uzma Khanum on December 2, no mention of any eye problem was made during her media interaction. Instead, she reportedly stated that his health was satisfactory.

He further said that Imran Khan did not raise any complaint regarding his eyesight before a medical board on December 9, nor during proceedings related to the Toshakhana case on December 20.

“The first complaint regarding his eyesight surfaced around January 14 or 16, after which he was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for examination,” the minister said.

He added that an injection was administered to Imran Khan’s eye on January 24 and that all medical procedures are part of the official record. On the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, his lawyer was allowed to meet him, and the government would comply with any further court orders regarding medical examinations.

The minister emphasised that the health of any inmate is the responsibility of the concerned government. Since Adiala Jail falls under the jurisdiction of the Punjab government, he said, any proven negligence would be acknowledged and action would be taken.

He clarified that there is no personal enmity with Imran Khan, only political differences. He noted that the recommendation to shift him to PIMS on January 16 was a government decision, not one made at the request of the PTI.

Chaudhry also stated that the government is willing to arrange an examination at Shifa International Hospital Islamabad or by any qualified specialist if required.

He stressed that health matters should not be politicised and assured that any lapse, if established, would be addressed.

Earlier, Imran Khan had claimed that he had been left with only 15% vision in his right eye. The claim was made in a report submitted to the Supreme Court by his counsel, Barrister Salman Safdar, after a meeting at Adiala Jail.

According to the report, Imran Khan said that until October 2025 he had normal 6×6 vision in both eyes but later began experiencing persistent blurred vision, which he alleged was repeatedly reported to jail authorities. He claimed that no timely action was taken, leading to severe vision loss in his right eye.

An ophthalmologist from PIMS, Dr Muhammad Arif, later examined him and reportedly diagnosed a blood clot that caused significant damage. Despite treatment, including an injection, his vision in the affected eye remains at approximately 15%, the report said.

The Supreme Court has directed that an eye examination of Imran Khan be conducted before February 16 and ordered the formation of a medical team to assess his condition.