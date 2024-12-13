PTI founder responsible for Rangers personnel deaths: FIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has been named in an FIR filed over the deaths of three Rangers personnel during the party’s protest in Islamabad on November 26, ARY News reported.

According to the FIR, registered at Ramna Police Station, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, along with other party leaders, are accused of murder, terrorism, and other charges.

The FIR states that the plan to attack the Rangers personnel was hatched in Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan had met with his party leaders. The plan was executed by Bushra Bibi and other party workers, who incited the protesters to attack the Rangers personnel.

The FIR also named other PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Zulfi Bukhari, Raoof Hassan and Hammad Azhar, who allegedly conspired to attack the Rangers personnel.

The incident occurred during PTI’s recent protests in Islamabad, where a car driven by an unidentified driver ran over three Rangers personnel, killing them on the spot.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It’s worth mentioning here that at least four Pakistan Rangers soldiers were martyred when miscreants ran them over with a vehicle on Srinagar Highway in Islamabad during PTI protest.

As per details, four Rangers personnel were martyred, while five others including policemen were injured in the incident.

The late-night incident was quickly followed by the deployment of the Pakistan Army to the streets of Islamabad. The army, deployed under Article 245 of the Constitution, was given shoot-at-sight orders, the sources said.