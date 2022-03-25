‘Elections in 2023, PM Imran Khan to return with two-third majority’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Friday said that the general elections will be held in October 2023 and Prime Minister Imran Khan will return with the two-third majority, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Faisal Javed who is a close confidante of PM Imran Khan, said that the nation has risen up and they would not criticize opposition as it was them whose actions once again led to national uprising against horse trading and illegal activities.

He said that the allies stand with the government and voting during no-trust move will clear as to who stands on which side. “Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring important cards before or during voting on no-trust move,” the PTI Senator said.

“We only want an end to hose trading and Imran Khan was the first to remove his MPAs over the allegations,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Friday adjourned until March 28 the crucial session of the lower house of Parliament that was summoned on the opposition’s requisition to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-trust motion.

The session was put off until 4pm on Monday after Fateha was offered for late MNA Khayal Zaman.

“It is a parliamentary tradition to adjourn the session when a member of the house passes away,” the speaker said, recalling, “the NA session was adjourned 24 times in the past as per this tradition.”

