No talks with PPP, says PTI founder

RAWALPINDI: PTI founder Imran Khan on Saturday categorically said that his party will not engage in any talks with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on any issue, including no-confidence motion, ARY News reported.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan equated PPP with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying there is no difference between the two parties.

He said that both PPP and PML-N are the same, calling them “products of Form 47”, a document which provides insight into unconfirmed results of a constituency, including the number of votes cast and cancelled.

The PTI claimed its mandate was stolen in the February 8 general elections and results were changed in Form 47s.

He noted that PTI will not engage in any talks with the PPP on any issue, including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that the Supreme Court’s decision has put full stop on those who were predicting ban on the PTI.

Gohar said that the party was not intending to form a government in coalition with the People’s Party. “This option was also available to us on February 09,” he added. “We will act as a strong opposition party,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senior leadership of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) voiced their opposition against the federal government’s decision to ban Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

In a statement, the PPP leader Raza Rabbani stressed that banning a political party goes against the principles of democracy and urged the federal government to avoid such actions.

Rabbani highlighted that the country is already grappling with severe economic and political instability. He warned that the government’s move to ban PTI would only worsen the ongoing political chaos and negatively impact the federal.