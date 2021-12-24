PM Imran Khan eyes SAARC summit in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday hoped that Pakistan would host the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) summit during a meeting with its Secretary General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported.

The prime minister during a meeting with the secretary-general expressed hope to host SAARC Summit in Pakistan when artificial obstacle created in its way would be removed.

He said that the SAARC forum could play its role in creating economic opportunities in member countries and that could lead to changing the living standard of the people in the region.

Mr. Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, SAARC Secretary-General, who is currently visiting Pakistan, today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. pic.twitter.com/em0Ld7fy3v — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 24, 2021



The two also discussed matters related to climate change, education, poverty as Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the incumbent secretary general’s role in improving SAARC’s standing and committed to further extend cooperation in strengthening the forum.

Read More: SAARC SECRETARY GENERAL TO ARRIVE IN PAKISTAN ON MAIDEN VISIT

The secretary general Esala Ruwan Weerakoon also assured to expedite efforts to improve ties between the member countries.

The prime minister also expressed regret over the inhumane murder of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot and said that such acts could not be justified and those behind it would be brought to justice.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!