Imran Khan saddened over MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday expressed his sorrow over the death of MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, ARY News reported.

In his condolence message from his official Twitter handle, former prime minister Imran Khan while expressing his sorrow said he was saddened to hear the news of Aamir Liaquat’s death.

“My prayers go to his family.”

Saddened to learn of the passing of our MNA Aamir Liaquat. My condolences and prayers go to his family. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, MNA and television host Aamir Liaquat was found unconscious at his home in Khudad Colony and shifted to a private hospital in critical condition.

According to police, Liaquat’s condition deteriorated early morning after which the TV host was moved to a private hospital, where he was later declared dead.

