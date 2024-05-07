PTI founder ‘satisfied’ over meeting with US Ambassador: Gohar

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail, has expressed satisfaction over PTI delegation’s meeting with United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with deposed prime minister, Barrister Gohar said that Imran Khan has been informed about the meeting with the US Ambassador, on which the former expressed satisfaction.

A day earlier, a PTI delegation met US Ambassador Donald Blome and discussed a “broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship”.

According to a statement issued by US Embassy, Donald Blome met Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan to discuss a “broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including US support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security”.

The meeting was also attended by other PTI leaders, including party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser and Raoof Hassan.

Talking to journalists, PTI leader Omar Ayub said that Foreign Office (FO) had informed his party about US Ambassador’s willingness for a meeting, which was responded to with a suggestion to use “official channels”.

When asked if matters related to release of PTI founder Imran Khan was discussed, Ayub categorically stated that the ambassador cannot influence the former premier’s release.

Following Imran Khan’s removal from prime minister office through a vote of no confidence, the PTI founder has continuously campaigned on the slogan that a foreign conspiracy led to his ouster, and that the US administration was behind it.

Today, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan called the meeting ‘positive’ and clarified that his party has no differences with the United States, indicating a willingness to maintain good relations with the global power.

The PTI chairman further said that Imran Khan was also informed about the Supreme Court’s order, suspending the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) verdict denying the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) — the new home for PTI lawmakers-elect — reserved seats for women and minorities.

He noted that Imran Khan is pleased with the Supreme Court’s decision.