Imran Khan says economy was at 17-year-best when they were ousted

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has said that the economy was at its best in 17 years when they were ousted, ARY News reported.

Talking to the trade union gathering in Islamabad Imran Khan said that he wanted to address the labour class for a long time. The Survey of Pakistan shows that the economy was at its best in 17 years when their government was outsed, he added.

Imran Khan said that country’s wealth was increasing and jobs were being created. Incomes increased by 7.5% in their third, and 6% in the fourth year, he added.

He added that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government left the government with the country’s highest foreign deficit of $20 billion. International oil prices shot up when they took charge, he added.

The PML-N government did outrageous power contracts, where we had to pay whether we buy the electricity or not. The capacity payment in 2018 was Rs350 which went over Rs800, he added.

Imran said that Ishaq Dar, who played with Pakistan’s economy, has been imported from the United Kingdom. Pakistan’s exports stagnated in Dar’s five-year tenure, he added.

He added that they made sure the growers got a good return on their crops, which they invested in their lands. Which is why we got bumper crops in our last two years, he added.

Imran Khan said that they when they came to power, Moody’s rating was B minus, and they stabilized the ratings. They tried to get out of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, he added.

The PDM leaders used to complain about inflation in their time and staged sit-ins and long marches. Despite being in the IMF program, they sold the cheapest fuel in the region, he added.

The PTI Chief said that under the PDM government inflation has skyrocketed. Flour and rice prices have doubled, and despite a drop in international prices diesel is at Rs250, he added.

He added that these looters have been given a free licence to rob the country. If they can go free, then it is impossible to catch white-collar crime, he added.

