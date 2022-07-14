Imran Khan says ‘looters’ creating rifts between PTI, Pak Army

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the ‘looters’ were creating rifts between PTI and Pakistan Army, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“PTI will never fight with our country’s army,” the former premier said while addressing a public gathering in Multan in connection with the upcoming Punjab by-elections.

The PTI Chairman slammed the incumbent rulers and saying that these people criticised the Establishment when they are not in power. “Enemies of the country want the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to be weak,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that Muslim countries were saddened over the ouster of PTI government, reiterating that he will continue to fight against the ‘imported’ government.

“Traitors are those who looted country’s money and put it in offshore accounts,” he said, adding: “The money supposed to be spent on infrastructure, hospitals and education was spent on buying properties and luxuries.”

“The imported government is trying their level best to initiate proceedings under Article 6 of the Constitution against PTI leaders and break up the only national party of the country,” he added.

The former prime minister said that his party leadership across the country was trying to unite the people of Pakistan, claiming that other political parties have lost their control due to PTI’s popularity.

Expressing grief over the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision in a case pertaining to the rejection of the no-confidence motion against him, Imran Khan has requested the top court to conduct an inquiry into the ‘foreign conspiracy’.

The PTI chairman said the nation felt insulted after hearing that the apex court thinks no investigation was carried out to find out the truth about the diplomatic cypher. He highlighted that President Dr Arif Alvi also sent the matter to the top court, but SC refused to investigate.

Imran lamented how the ‘imported government’ leaders believe that Pakistan is alive because of America. “Only that nation can develop which is free. Nor a slave neither an enslaved nation can develop and progress until it is free.”

Comments