Imran Khan says ‘mafias’ destroyed institutions to stay in power

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the ‘mafias’ have destroyed the country’s institutions and promoted lawlessness to stay in power, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The former premier expressed these remarks during a meeting with presidents of important bar associations, including Islamabad High Court (IHC) Bar President Shoaib Shaheen.

The meeting was also attended by PTI’s vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Farrukh Habib and Hassan Niazi. Matters related to supremacy of constitution and democracy were discussed during the meeting.

The Bar Presidents paid tribute to the vision and efforts of Imran Khan for the supremacy of constitution and law. The presidents also expressed concern over the ‘negative campaign’ against judges by the ruling coalition.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that the rule of law is the central principle of the development agenda. “The country’s development is not possible without subjecting the powerful and the weak to the same law,” he added.

The PTI Chairman claimed that ‘mafias’ have destroyed institutions and promoted lawlessness in order to stay in power. “It is time for justice system to focus on law breakers and criminal elites,” he said, urging the lawyers to play their role for the supremacy of law.

