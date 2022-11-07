Imran Khan says plot to assassinate him was conceived two months ago

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the plot to assassinate him was conceived two months ago, ARY News reported on Monday.

The former premier expressed his views during an exclusive interview on an American news channel, when he was asked about the assassination attempt on him during party’s long march in Wazirabad.

“It all started when I was deposed, and from then onwards it was expected that my party would fall apart, but what happened instead was that there was a big public backlash and my party gained immense support,” he said.

He noted, “I went to the public and announced it [assassination attempt] on September 24,” adding that since then efforts had been underway to “throw me out of the race” or “disqualify me”.

“And this is why I have called for an independent investigation […] I have named three people and they are responsible for it. If an independent investigation is to be done, then it should be done with them on top,” Imran demanded.

Imran Khan claimed that the incumbent government had planned the attack on him and wanted to show that a “religious fanatic did it”. “It was a planned assassination attempt. I went on air beforehand and warned that this is what would happen,” he added.

“PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and Marriyum Aurangzeb used the religious card against me,” he said, adding that an impression was being created that he had hurt religious sentiments.

Earlier in the day, following the directions of Supreme Court (SC), the Punjab police finally registered a first information report (FIR) for the assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

According to details, the first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Wazirabad police station after a lapse of 96 hours of the incident.

Sources told ARY News that the case was registered under the charges of murder, attempt to murder, terrorism and others at the City Police Station in Wazirabad. Naveed, the arrested suspect, was nominated in the FIR, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

