Punjab by-polls: Imran Khan says PML-N cannot beat PTI with neutral umpire

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) cannot beat his party with ‘a neutral umpire’ in Punjab by-elections, ARY News on Thursday.

He was addressing a public gathering in Dharampura in connection with electioneering for by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly.

The former prime minister said that they would try to defeat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with the help of umpire. However, he said, they cannot beat his party with ‘a neutral umpire’.

Imran Khan further said that it was a dream to make Pakistan an Islamic welfare state. “In order to achieve this, we have to defeat these looters and American slaves,” he added.

“None of the turncoats can fight the compassion that the PTI supporters have for their country,” he said, accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of supporting all those turncoats along with Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz.

Khan said no matter what, PML-N do the elections on the 20 constituencies in Punjab will be bagged by the PTI as this is the “war of two different points of views”.

Terming the by-polls decisive, the ousted premier said the results of elections will decide whether this country would head towards progress or destruction.

