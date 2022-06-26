Imran Khan says ‘PTI will defeat thieves having umpire’s support’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that his political party will defeat the ‘thieves’ in the Punjab by-polls despite ‘they are having the support of the umpire’, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Imran Khan was addressing the workers’ convention in the PP-158 constituency of Lahore today ahead of by-polls. He said that the turncoats will never get succeeded at any cost in the upcoming by-polls in their constituencies.

“It is not the election of a single constituency but it is the election of Pakistan. Thieves have been imposed on us but the nation is now resisting these thieves. These thieves can only win [the elections] with the support of the umpire.”

“We have to defeat these thieves despite they are enjoying the support of the umpire. The whole country is watching the fate of the by-elections. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has lost the nation’s confidence and it is no more impartial.”

“The by-elections will predict the results of the next general elections. We knew very well who is supporting these thieves. ECP is fully biased.”

The PTI chairman asked party workers to convey his message through a door-to-door campaign to awaken the nation. He said that the youth will have to keep a close eye on all polling stations.

Khan said that the current rulers are worshippers of the United States (US) and PTI will defeat the US slaves and dacoits.

He slammed the present government for massively hiking the inflation and petroleum products prices following the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He vowed that PTI will banish the dacoits from the country after winning the elections.

Earlier, Imran Khan urged the nation to reject turncoats in the upcoming Punjab by-elections. He made the statement while addressing a workers’ convention in PP-168 Lahore today.

Imran Khan asked the party workers to be ready for defeating the turncoats as they disgrace the people’s mandate by selling their conscience.

