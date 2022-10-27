Imran Khan says ‘raising voice for rule of law in Pakistan’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said Thursday that he has always raised for the rule of law in Pakistan, ARY News reported.

While talking to a private news channel ahead of PTI’s long march, Imran Khan said, “I have always talked about the rule of law in Pakistan. I do not want to see any institution above the law. I am not afraid of anything as I have not committed corruption. I am also not afraid of the independent media.”

He said that military is an important institution and the enemies want to dent the reputation of the country and the military. “I do not want to damage the image of the Pakistan Army.”

Regarding the army chief’s extension, the former premier said that he did not seal any deal behind closed doors. He said that he asked the establishment to foil the regime change bid as it will destroy the country.

To a question, he said that he had asked senior journalist Arshad Sharif to leave the country citing threats to his life.

Commenting on the cypher issue, the PTI chief said that he presented the diplomatic cable before the federal cabinet and the National Security Committee (NSC). On the basis of the said cypher, the NSC had decided to deliver a demarche, he added.

He alleged that cases were filed against him to disqualify him before the upcoming polls. The political opponents have made multiple attempts to crush the PTI during the last six months.

Imran Khan said that election is the only solution to end the political and economic stability in the country.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan had Tuesday announced to start long march on Friday, October 28, from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

The anti-government long march to begin on Friday at 11:00 am and the PTI chairman will deliver his last speech of the first day at Azadi Chowk, according to the details shared.

The party leadership has directed its activists for launching the publicity campaign and installing camps on the route of the march.

