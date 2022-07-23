Imran Khan says ‘thieves should never be allowed to sell national assets’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan criticised the present government and said that ‘thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets,” ARY News reported on Saturday.

He said in a Twitter thread, “How can Imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who’s family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with sale of national assets & that too thru bypassing all procedural and legal checks.”

“These people have been plundering Pakistan for last 30 yrs and are now responsible for the present economic meltdown. These thieves should never be allowed to sell our national assets in the devious manner they are attempting. The nation will never trust them with our national assets.”

How can Imported govt brought to power through US conspiracy, led by Crime Minister, who’s family along with Zardari have volumes written on their corruption, be trusted with sale of national assets & that too thru bypassing all procedural & legal checks. https://t.co/8kygK6sxEB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2022

Earlier, Imran Khan had rejected to contest general polls in the presence of the current chief election commissioner (CEC). Imran Khan said that PTI will not contest general polls in the presence of the current CEC.

He had said that PTI has vote bank in all four provinces but the organisation of transparent elections was impossible in the presence of the current CEC. The former premier said that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja defeated the PTI by reelections in Daska.

Khan had said that the ECP rejected the recounting of votes in PP-07 Rawalpindi.

The PTI chief also criticised the postponement of Sindh local government (LG) polls, saying that CEC has always taken decisions against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

