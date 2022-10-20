Imran Khan says we do not need enemies when looters are in power

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan has said that his opponents tremble when they hear his name, ARY News reported.

Addressing an event at Sargodha University PTI Chief Imran Khan said that Governor Punjab was issued special orders to stop his speech at the university. If political leaders are not allowed to address the students, then how would they be politically groomed? he questioned.

The former premier said that he has addressed students at Oxford university twice, and has been invited the third time. He said that he wants all political leaders including Bilawal Bhutto to address students.

He added that these corrupt people tremble when they listen to his name.

Imran Khan said that scholars like Raymond Baker have written books about Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif’s corruption but NAB is closing cases against them. This is not just a political struggle but a ‘jihad’ against these corrupt people, he added.

He added that it is better to die rather than live under these looters’ government.

The PTI Chief added that our country does not need any other enemy if these looters are installed in power. He said that throughout his cricketing career he fought until the last ball. PDM leaders should know that the ‘captain’ would fight them till the end, he added.

